You are invited to stop by The Bishop’s House for a Christmas Open House on Sunday, December 31 from 1-5 p.m., and following the morning Masses at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.
The Bishop’s House is located at 423 N. Duluth Ave, Sioux Falls and has been home to the last five bishops of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, including current bishop, Most Reverend Paul J. Swain.
The 1890s era home was built by the Tuthill family and was purchased by the diocese in the early 1950s.
The Bishop’s House - Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls
You are invited to stop by The Bishop’s House for a Christmas Open House on Sunday, December 31 from 1-5 p.m., and following the morning Masses..
The Bishop’s House - Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls
The Tuthill House, now referred to as the Bishop’s House, is a structure known for its beauty and majesty. John W. Tuthill was the original owner.
Bishop’s Statements
- 2017 White Mass Homily October 18, 2017Thank you for being with us today as we celebrate this “White Mass’ where we recognize, honor and pray for all those in the healing ministry of health care, Catholic and not. It is named the White Mass because of the tradition of wearing white garments, although that is less common these days. We priests […]
Bishop’s Homilies
- TV Mass Homily 12/24/2017 December 23, 2017The 4th of the candles on the Advent wreath has been lighted, but only briefly for the 4th Sunday in Advent is also Christmas eve day this year. As a result we miss out on the fullness of the 4th week Advent to prepare the way of the Lord in time, at the end of […]
This Month's Issue
Being nice is not a virtue: living out the real virtues View this month’s edition of The Bishop’s Bulletin
The post January 2018 appeared first on The Bishop's Bulletin.
Bishop Swain's Column
The beginning of a new year is often one of anticipation of a fresh start. There is excitement about the possibilities of what is to come but also for many a relief that the difficult past year has...
Fr. Mike's Column
It was a day, it was a day like most of the days I live. I had things to do and places to go, just like most everyone. On this particular day, I had to drive to Sioux Falls, as happens, and so, aft...