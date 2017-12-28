Bishop's Hose

You are invited to stop by The Bishop’s House for a Christmas Open House on Sunday, December 31 from 1-5 p.m., and following the morning Masses at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

The Bishop’s House is located at 423 N. Duluth Ave, Sioux Falls and has been home to the last five bishops of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, including current bishop, Most Reverend Paul J. Swain.

The 1890s era home was built by the Tuthill family and was purchased by the diocese in the early 1950s.

Read more about The Bishop’s House 

YouTube

Sunday TV Mass - December 24, 2017

The Sunday TV Mass is produced and broadcast weekly by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls. Our goal…

RSS Bishop’s Statements

  • 2017 White Mass Homily October 18, 2017
    Thank you for being with us today as we celebrate this “White Mass’ where we recognize, honor and pray for all those in the healing ministry of health care, Catholic and not. It is named the White Mass because of the tradition of wearing white garments, although that is less common these days. We priests […]

RSS Bishop’s Homilies

  • TV Mass Homily 12/24/2017 December 23, 2017
    The 4th of the candles on the Advent wreath has been lighted, but only briefly for the 4th Sunday in Advent is also Christmas eve day this year. As a result we miss out on the fullness of the 4th week Advent to prepare the way of the Lord in time, at the end of […]

PodCasts & Radio

PodCastIcon2

Catholic Radio Programs

Catholic Views – December 24, 2017

  We talk with Dr. Chris Burgwald about the Incarnation of Jesus Christ in relation to missionary discipleship.
Catholic Views – December 17, 2017

  We talk with the Planned Giving staff from the Catholic Community Foundation about year-end giving opportunities and benefits.

Podcasts

Ignition 342 – Noel, by JRR Tolkien

  Dr. Chris and Fr. Joseph Scholten discuss J.R.R. Tolkien’s Christmas poem, Noel.
Ignition 341 – Wait! Watch!

  Dr. Chris and Fr. Joseph Scholten discuss the spirituality of Advent as a season of waiting and watching.

BishopsBulletin_FrontLogo

This Month's Issue

January 2018

Being nice is not a virtue: living out the real virtues  View this month’s edition of The Bishop’s Bulletin

The post January 2018 appeared first on The Bishop's Bulletin.

Posted: December 28, 2017, 6:07 pm

Bishop Swain's Column

The future is before us and we can help shape it

The beginning of a new year is often one of anticipation of a fresh start. There is excitement about the possibilities of what is to come but also for many a relief that the difficult past year has...

Posted: December 28, 2017, 6:12 pm

 

Fr. Mike's Column

We choose whether to bring light or darkness

It was a day, it was a day like most of the days I live. I had things to do and places to go, just like most everyone. On this particular day, I had to drive to Sioux Falls, as happens, and so, aft...

Posted: December 28, 2017, 6:15 pm

 

Bulletin Extras

2018 Catholic Social Ministry gathering February 3-6, will focus on racism, environment, immigration

Posted: December 18, 2017, 4:48 pm
Pope Francis accepts resignation of Auxiliary Bishop of Hartford

Posted: December 15, 2017, 5:21 pm

Bulletin Headlines

New sculpture hosted by St. Francis House in Sioux Falls

Posted: December 28, 2017, 6:51 pm
Youth conference draws crowds in Brookings

Posted: December 12, 2017, 4:31 pm
Officials

Posted: November 30, 2017, 10:46 pm
Identifying the gifts of stewardship

Posted: November 10, 2017, 4:42 pm
Make sure the Church is part of funeral preparations

Posted: November 7, 2017, 9:11 pm

Local News - Diocesan Events

New sculpture hosted by St. Francis House in Sioux Falls

Posted: December 28, 2017, 6:51 pm
Prayer for the Diocese of Sioux Falls

Posted: December 28, 2017, 6:45 pm
Parents and teachers meet in Sioux Falls

Posted: December 28, 2017, 6:42 pm