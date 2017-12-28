You are invited to stop by The Bishop’s House for a Christmas Open House on Sunday, December 31 from 1-5 p.m., and following the morning Masses at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

The Bishop’s House is located at 423 N. Duluth Ave, Sioux Falls and has been home to the last five bishops of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, including current bishop, Most Reverend Paul J. Swain.

The 1890s era home was built by the Tuthill family and was purchased by the diocese in the early 1950s.

